The Green Party Wants MPs To Get 'Consent Lessons' In Wake Of Sexual Harassment Claims

The Green Party is calling for MPs to be sent to consent lessons in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment and assault around Westminster.

Caroline Lucas, the party’s co-leader and only Parliamentarian, told the BBC she would like to see ongoing, compulsory training covering consent, appropriate language and professional boundaries for members of the Commons.

In recent days, countless current and former political staffers have come forward, with stories of incidents ranging from persistent inappropriate behaviour to a rape a Labour Party event - which victim Bex Bailey said she was discouraged from reporting.

Greens deputy leader Amelia Womack said as more allegations are unearthed, “it becomes more and more apparent that many have no idea what is and isn’t appropriate in the workplace”.

She added: “So many in Westminster are utterly failing to understand the power dynamics at play between male MPs, senior political party figures and other staff like assistants and researchers.