The Lib Dem Conference Is Trying To Be Optimistic About Brexit

Lib Dem activists gathered in Bournemouth for the party’s annual conference this week are trying to be optimistic about Brexit. Not because they support it. They by and large believe it will be a disaster. But because they hope it could also be the salvation of their party. Hannah, one of a clutch of Lib Dem members who could be spotted around the convention centre sporting a homemade blue and yellow EU flag beret, says “Brexit has unified everybody” in the party. “Vaguely optimistic,” another young activist cautiously describes the mood. “Our great strength is optimism.” Adds newly elected Bath MP Wera Hobhouse. “So let’s just be optimistic.” On the beach, a giant version of new leader Vince Cable’s ‘exit from Brexit’ slogan has been carved into the sand. The party is committed to holding a referendum on the eventual deal with the EU - leaving open the possibility that the UK could remain a member. The belief of many in Bournemouth is that as the negotiations with Brussles unfold, divisions within the Conservative Party and Labour will collapse the current political status quo. Lib Dems hope by then the party will be in a position to take advantage – filling the large theoretical space between Theresa May’s right-wing Brexit Tory party and Jeremy Corbyn’s left-wing Labour.

Cable began the conference with the bold claim that it was “perfectly plausible” he could be the next prime minister. Yet an ardently pro-Remain platform was put to the test at the snap general election under Cable’s predecessor Tim Farron. It did not produce the fast-track comeback many had predicted. The party picked up just four seats – taking its Commons contingent to 12. And actually saw its national vote share go down. The leader might be different, but the strategy for the next two years is the same. So why should the parties fortunes improve? Rather than publicly rake over the result, as would usually be the case for a political party at its post-election conference, the Lib Dems gathered on the south coast more or less have decided to act as if the election did not really count. It was the right message, the argument goes, but it was the wrong time. The election came too early. Just wait and see.

