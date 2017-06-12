The Man Who Created Pineapple On Pizza Has Died And Twitter Is Setting Its Differences Aside

The creator of the most controversial pizza topping to ever be invented - ham and pineapple - has died at the age of 83.

Despite being commonly known as the “Hawaiian”, it was Greek-born restauranteur Sam Panopoulos who first put pineapple on pizza after he moved to Canada.

“We just put it on, just for the fun of it, see how it was going to taste,” Panopoulos previously told the BBC.

“We were young in the business and we were doing a lot of experiments.

“We tried it first, passed it to some customers. And a couple of months later, they’re going crazy about it. So we put it on the menu.”

The sweet and savoury combination has long divided the world, with a restaurant refusing to deliver a pineapple pizza last year and Iceland’s president expressing a wish to ban the topping.

But despite its critics, pineapple pizza has its fans, including Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau.