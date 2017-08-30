Following Whitmire’s sacking, Jim Henson’s daughter, Cheryl, took to Facebook to explain why he had been let go.

She shared: “Steve’s performance of Kermit has strayed away far away from my father’s good hearted, compassionate leader of the Muppets. Steve performed Kermit as a bitter, angry, depressed victim.”

She concluded: “Worst of all, in the past few years he had not been... funny or fun. Recasting Kermit is long overdue. Let’s get back to [the] true spirit of Jim Henson’s Kermit.”

But can you tell the difference in the two Kermits? Compare for yourself below.

Here’s the new Kermit, voiced by Steve Vogel...