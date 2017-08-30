The new voice of Kermit the Frog has made his debut performance, just over a month after the felt amphibian’s previous voice actor was axed.
In July, Steve Whitmire was fired by Disney over “unacceptable” behaviour, after providing the voice of Kermit for 27 years.
At the time, a spokesperson for The Muppets Studio said: “The role of Kermit the Frog is an iconic one that is beloved by fans and we take our responsibility to protect the integrity of that character very seriously.
“We raised concerns about Steve’s repeated unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years and he consistently failed to address the feedback.
“The decision to part ways was a difficult one which was made in consultation with the Henson family and has their full support.”
Steve Vogel is the third actor to provide the voice of Kermit. The iconic character was first voiced by Muppets creator Jim Henson, before being handed over to Steve Whitmire in 1990 following Henson’s death.
Following Whitmire’s sacking, Jim Henson’s daughter, Cheryl, took to Facebook to explain why he had been let go.
She shared: “Steve’s performance of Kermit has strayed away far away from my father’s good hearted, compassionate leader of the Muppets. Steve performed Kermit as a bitter, angry, depressed victim.”
She concluded: “Worst of all, in the past few years he had not been... funny or fun. Recasting Kermit is long overdue. Let’s get back to [the] true spirit of Jim Henson’s Kermit.”
But can you tell the difference in the two Kermits? Compare for yourself below.
Here’s the new Kermit, voiced by Steve Vogel...
This is the old Kermit, voiced by Steve Whitmire...