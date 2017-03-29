In a rare moment of self-awareness for ‘The Nightly Show’, Gordon Ramsay opened Tuesday’s (28 March) episode by referencing the technical difficulties that had hit the programme the night before.
Earlier in the week, a three-minute technical hitch occurred during the adverts of ‘The Nightly Show’, prompting some viewers to speculate over exactly what was going on.
But in his latest opening monologue, Gordon offered an explanation, telling viewers: “Before we begin, I’d like to apologise for the technical fault that occurred during last night’s show.
“For some reason, we were mysteriously taken off air for a few minutes. We’re still trying to find out what caused it, but so far, all we found is this image from our backstage security cameras…”
The camera then cut to a photoshopped image of Gordon’s long-term rival Jamie Oliver pulling out a plug.
While the show has hardly had the warmest of receptions since it debuted at the end of last month, things have picked up recently, with Gordon and Dermot O’Leary both garnering praise from viewers.
Prior to beginning his stint as guest host, Gordon admitted that he was prepared for “a kicking” from viewers, remarking: “It can’t get any worse. The knives are out. I quite like that.
“I’m robust. I’m gonna stand strong and take the blows. I have to do something different, that’s important.”
Past guest host David Walliams has previously blamed viewers being unhappy with ITV moving ‘News At 10’ for the backlash against ‘The Nightly Show’, while his successor John Bishop admitted the channel’s latest venture “could have been executed better”.
‘The Nightly Show’ airs weeknights at 10pm on ITV.