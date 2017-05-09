PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May with her husband Philip outside 10 Downing Street after she became Prime Minister.

But while there may be a certain level of intrigue surrounding him, perhaps most people will be watching and hoping for a repeat of David Cameron’s infamous appearance on the programme back in 2011. Right at the very end of the interview, host Matt Baker slipped in one final, devastating and very un-BBC question:

'Just very quickly - how on earth do you sleep at night? Matt Baker

After an audible gasp from co-host Alex Jones, Cameron, to his credit, recovered quickly and launched into a quick overview of his sleeping habits. He said: “I’ve always been able to sleep OK actually. I’ve found if you work hard during the day and try and get your stuff done and try and put it behind you... because at the end of the day if you’re exhausted you’ll make rotten decisions. “So you have to get a good night’s sleep.” Whether or not it was merely an innocent query or a loaded political jab has never been clarified.

Every so often I remember when Matt Baker asked David Cameron how he slept at night live on the One Show and it makes me really happy March 13, 2017