The Secret To Making Sex More Enjoyable For Men And Women

Forget every gender stereotype you’ve ever heard because the secret to making sex more enjoyable for both women and men is romance, according to new research.

A study by Indiana University School of Public Health and the Centre for Sexual Health Promotion has found affectionate cuddling and kissing can lead to fireworks.

The researchers surveyed men and women about their preferences of sexual behaviours to gather their results.

“Contrary to some stereotypes, the most appealing behaviours, even for men, are romantic and affectionate behaviours,” Professor Debby Herbenick, lead author on the study said.

“These included kissing more often during sex, cuddling, saying sweet/romantic things during sex, making the room feel romantic in preparation for sex, and so on.”

AleksandarNakic via Getty Images

The paper, published in the journal PLOS One, highlights results from the Sexual Exploration in America Study, in which a sample of American adults were asked whether they have engaged in more than 30 sexual behaviours.

In addition, researchers investigated the level of appeal of nearly 50 sexual behaviours.

The researchers found that in the more than 2,000 men and women who completed the survey, many have engaged in a wide variety of behaviours and that some are fairly common.

The researchers also noted that, although many men and women rated a range of sexual behaviours as appealing and may have tried them in the distant past, fewer engaged in them in the past month or year.

“These data highlight opportunities for couples to talk more openly with one another about their sexual desires and interests,” said Professor Herbenick.

“Together they may find new ways of being romantic or sexual with one another, enhancing both their sexual satisfaction and relationship happiness.”

