In a now-deleted tweet, The Sun wrote: “Snowflake students claim Frankenstein’s monster was ‘misunderstood’ - and is in fact a VICTIM.

The Sun has been ridiculed after it took aim at English literature students for actually bothering to read Mary Shelley’s seminal book Frankenstein - and for correctly interpreting its main themes.

The Sun seems to have deleted its Frankenstein tweet. Here it is for your enjoyment pic.twitter.com/LIODhx0GNu

It prompted a predictable yet humorous backlash, with most pointing out that this was, in fact, the central and complex theme of the book.

This is actually true. The Sun did a whole article condemning people for having a basic understanding of a central theme of Frankenstein h/t @jamesdoleman https://t.co/rCxOyMMTBd pic.twitter.com/KyMtmmS5zb

but that's........that's the book. that's what the book is about pic.twitter.com/WWPHnFYpWG

CRY-BABIES: Snowflake students claim Orwell’s 1984 was ‘misunderstood’ — and is in fact a DYSTOPIA

Sun journalists condemn students for correctly identifying & understanding themes in Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Next week: The Sun accuses Charles Dickens of being a Victorian who plagiarised the work of Victorian author Charles Dickens. pic.twitter.com/bW9zeg9oi8

Published in 1818, the story tells of a creature developed in a laboratory by Dr Victor Frankenstein. Made from the body parts of dead people, the monster, who is never given a name, is shunned by his creator and society.

The Sun was apparently outraged by the new introduction to a 200th anniversary edition of the book, which suggests “growing support” for the beast.

Professor Nick Groom of Exeter University wrote in the introduction:

“When I teach the book now, students are very sentimental towards the being. But he is a mass murderer.” He then asked: “If he’s not human, but he is intelligent and sentient, does he have rights?”

This take on the book was a step too far for The Sun, which later issued a lengthy statement via its ALL CAPs PR man Andy Silvester, claiming it was “delighted” that the article had shed light on the classic novel: