The UK's Inhumane And Cruel Immigration Detention System Must End

“It is important to be very clear about the facts. Because Ash has just said something that is completely wrong”, Brandon Lewis MP, chairman of the Conservative Party, began an answer on BBC Question Time last week. The topic of discussion was the UK’s immigration regime and the panelist who was “completely wrong” had just accused the government of detaining pregnant women and splitting up families through deportation. Either of these statements being “wrong” was news to those of us familiar with the immigration system.

The guidance for Home Office staff, on how long a pregnant woman can be detained for, and to what extent she can be physically restrained, is publicly available. It is clear that, shamefully, the government does detain pregnant women, and it is remarkable they would try to deny it. The inhumane practice of detaining pregnant women must come to an end, rather than guidance being issued on how to detain them.

Similarly, families are split up by deportations. There is Home Office guidance on how to split up a family and numerous news-reports of this happening frequently. This is an undeniable, if ignominious, feature of current UK immigration policy.

Having criticised the other panelist for essentially spreading fake news, Mr Lewis continued, “People in detention centres are people who are illegally in this country and are there for a period of time until they go back to their country. Asylum seekers go through a different process”.

All three claims made in this sentence are, sadly, incorrect.

On the very day that Mr Lewis made these claims, the Guardian reported the case of a 60-year-old who had been in immigration detention for five weeks, with the Home Office accepting that he was lawfully present in the UK. This is by no means an isolated case; many immigration detainees have been granted leave to remain in the UK, are EU nationals, or have immigration applications and appeals pending, therefore permitting them to be in the UK. They are not in the UK “illegally”. That such people are in detention is symptomatic of a system based on flawed policy and incompetent practice but to allege them all of being “illegal” is insulting.

Mr Lewis’s claim about immigration detention being just for people “until they go back to their country” is also incorrect. Home Office figures consistently show that less than half of detainees are removed from the UK. The majority of detainees are released into the community, having spent weeks, months or even years in detention.