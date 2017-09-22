The Waugh Zone Friday September 22, 2017

1. FIRENZE DETAIL?

So, the big day has finally arrived. Amid the Renaissance splendour of Florence, Theresa May will be hoping her Brexit speech has enough detail to break the current logjam in EU talks. The big prize, and only real test, is whether the EU27 think she’s reassured them enough to move from mere divorce talks to parallel trade negotiations in October.

The overnight trail was unsurprisingly thin, urging EU leaders to be ‘creative’ and share a ‘profound sense of responsibility to make this change work’. Yet the key phrases will be about no EU country losing out financially, a signal that the UK will pay 20bn euros until 2020, and a time-limited transition period of about two years. Many in Europe say this is the bare minimum, and the real issue is more expensive long-term debts and obligations. Philip Hammond’s PPS Kwasi Kwarteng said last night: “We will pay until the end of that budget process [to 2020] and not a penny more.” Not a penny more, really?

The Times has some forensic detail, saying May will offer ‘regulatory parity’ during the transition, a move that will mean the UK effectively adopting EU directives even after Exit Day in March 2019. But Brexiteers like Boris will be happy that May will say we won’t be ‘rule-takers’ after the transition. The Sun reveals something more worrying for Leave voters: that EU migants will still be free to come into Britain during the transition period.

That, plus any divorce bill, may upset people like the bloke on Question Time last night who said: “Is this what we voted for? We voted to leave without paying money. We voted to leave Europe with no exit fee because we joined with no entrance fee and we were not told the truth when we joined.”

As for rights of EU nationals here in the UK, I’m told David Davis is determined there will be no fingerprinting or biometrics (he’s a civil liberties Tory after all) and will offer a pathway to citizenship that will please Brussels. Their rights will likely be overseen by European and British judges, and crucially written into the final withdrawal treaty and UK law.

May’s allies think she has proved she is quietly effective on policy substance (her speech hasn’t changed much at all through the week), while Boris has been loudly ineffective. On the politics, rather than policy, Boris has undoubtedly reminded everyone of his role. But some around May think the two-year transition is also a way of extending her own political lifetime, letting her oversee the process with a handover to a new leader in early 2021. That would allow enough time for her successor to prepare for a general election in 2022, while giving the ‘next generation’ of possible Tory leaders time to build their profile. Let’s see if the older guard of Boris, DD and others, agree to extend her probation. Once Brexit actually happens, they decide May has trashed the Tory brand enough and more time is needed to repair it.

May speaks in the Santa Maria Novella church around 2.15pm UK time. I’ll have a WaughZone special with full analysis this evening.