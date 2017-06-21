The Waugh Zone Wednesday June 21, 2017

1. QUEEN WITHOUT A CROWN

It’s the longest day of the year and politically it may feel like a hard slog indeed for Theresa May as she unveils her minority government’s policy programme from now until Brexit in 2019.

The ‘Queen’s Speech’ is a polite fiction of the British constitution, given that the words Her Majesty utters are always written for her by the serving Prime Minister. But what’s different about today is that the PM looks as powerless as the Monarch, a leader in title only, her words scripted by others, her agenda and her future out of her hands.

Thanks to the loss of her party’s majority in the general election and her heavily criticised response to the Grenfell Tower disaster, May is a Prime Minister shorn of authority. One veteran Tory MP confided last night: “We are all in charge now”. He added that she had until November, once the conference was out of the way, before leadership contenders showed their hand. Effective deputy PM Damian Green had to this morning dismiss Michael Howard’s claim that May will be gone in two years.

The Queen’s Speech is naturally dominated by Brexit, plus anti-terror measures. Yet it’s expected to be hastily gutted to take out the Tory manifesto’s planned new grammar revolution, social care controversy, and much more. The overnight brief was that the PM would show “humility and resolve”, but everyone - from her plotting ministers to the DUP to Jeremy Corbyn - can smell her weakness. Cabinet ministers are flexing their own muscles, from the Chancellor pushing his transitional Brexit plan to Liam Fox pushing his WTO-friendly agenda in the US.

Continuing the humble pie theme, MPs will deliver “An Humble Address” in response to “The Gracious Speech”. The proposer this afternoon will be ex-minister Richard Benyon, the newbie seconder is Kwasi Kwarteng.

Thanks to the hasty arrangements of the snap election, the full pomp and ceremony will be lacking from this stripped-down State Opening of Parliament. For the first time since 1974, there’ll be no Royal carriages, no horses and the Queen will not be wearing her crown. And as Theresa May troops in with the first minority government for 40 years, her effective loss of the Tory crown will be all too obvious.