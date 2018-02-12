The Waugh Zone Monday February 12, 2018

The ‘road to Brexit’ speeches start this week, as individual Cabinet ministers set out their stall ahead of the big Chequers’ pow-wow and Theresa May’s own grand ‘coming together’ address this month. As revealed by HuffPost and others last week, Boris Johnson’s speech is set for Valentine’s Day on Wednesday and he’ll be pledging his undying loyalty to the PM, making absolutely clear she has his full support. Rather more improbably, he will also try to balm the wounds of defeated Remainers.

I’m told the Foreign Secretary will deal in big picture and tone, rather than deliver detailed red lines on trade that could cause problems for No.10. His aide Conor Burns told Radio 4′s Westminster Hour last night: “It’s an attempt to show that you can be liberal-minded, internationalist and global and support Brexit. You don’t have to have a Faragiste notion of the world to be a Brexit supporter.” It’s no surprise that Philip Hammond doesn’t want to irk his critics further with a speech of his own, yet it’s interesting that Michael Gove is allowing Boris to take the lead for the Leavers. Yesterday, Tory backbencher Sarah Wollaston came up with her own term to describe hardline Brexiteers, warning the PM to defy the ‘Mogglodytes’ and ‘go down fighting’ by backing UK membership of EFTA.

One area where Theresa May could have overreached herself is on the status of new EU migrants’ rights during a transition. On the plane to China last week she told us “there’s a difference” between those who arrived before and after the Brexit vote. The Times reports today the Home Office argued last month they should be treated the same as it would ‘almost certainly’ not be able to set up a separate registration scheme for new and current migrants in time for March 2019. May overruled officials, but Brussels sounds determined to halt her plan.

David Davis’s speech to business about Brexit (which won’t be this week) could be the real one to watch. And he may be cheered up by Charles Grant, of the Centre for European Reform, who tweeted yesterday that up to 12 EU states “have some concerns about the ‘hard’ line taken” on Brexit by France, Germany and the European Commission, “particularly on the narrow scope of the deal that they appear to want to offer UK”. He adds that the dozen lack a leader, however. And one French official told Reuters: “Striking how countries like Denmark, which are intellectually close to the UK say: if we let them have their cake & eat it, all hell will break loose at home”. That’s the heart of the debate, right there.