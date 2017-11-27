The Waugh Zone Monday November 27, 2017

After being pleased overall with the way the Budget landed, Theresa May will be hoping to once more regain control of the political narrative with today’s publication of the Government’s long-awaited ‘Industrial Strategy’. Some ministers worried that the rumoured Royal engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would knock the item off the news agenda and some media have downplayed it. But the FT has splashed Greg Clark’s plans and so far this morning it has led the BBC news (possibly the first time in weeks the No10 media ‘grid’ has actually worked out). The strategy will focus on four big areas of medical tech, artificial intelligence, driverless cars and clean energy.

The good news for the Business Secretary (who is due to make a Commons statement today at 3.30pm) is the warm reception for the announcement that two big life science firms are Merck and Qiagen are creating 1,700 jobs with nearly £1bn in investment in London and Manchester. The message is that big pharma is coming back, after Pfizer’S plans to close two UK sites last year. The bad news comes in the shape of falling investment in our car industry (the BBC says it ‘fell off a cliff’ in the past two years, Clark said it was ‘very lumpy’ and figures ‘go up and down’) amid uncertainty of the wider impact of Brexit.

And on Brexit, Michael Heseltine told Radio 4 last night that the most obvious solution was ‘to stop the Brexit initiative’. Many, not just Tory MPs, will think that’s politically naïve and underlines how some ‘Remoaners’ just won’t accept the referendum result. Yet some ex-Remainers hope Clark has repeated to Big Pharma the (alleged) private nods and winks that he gave to Nissan and others: that Brexit will be fine because in the medium term we would keep the same EU regulation and trade deals, as well as high-skilled immigration. The trick to dealing with business’s chameleon-like approach to investment is self-interest. If the self-interest of firms, like Brussels, can be aligned with the Government’s interest in delivering a ‘smooth’ exit from the EU (while not infuriating Leave voters), a path can be forged through the thicket.

It’s clear that the NHS’s sheer buying power, plus our world class medical research, is a draw for overseas firms. And Hammond’s 33% increase in R&D spending to £12.5bn by 2021 will help tackle the productivity gap that undermined his growth forecasts that generated so much gloom last week. The wider issue is whether today’s strategy will tackle what the Bank of England’s Andy Haldane called ‘the long tail’ of UK firms, often based in our small towns, that have seen no rise in productivity for years. That’s why localism is another key feature of the strategy today. A review of local enterprise partnerships is included in the document, but councils and businesses are expected to lead the way. Meanwhile, a new Northern Powerhouse Parliamentary group launches today. And Theresa May’s U-turn on Manchester terror funding at least halted another row not meant to be on ‘the grid’.