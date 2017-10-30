The Waugh Zone Monday October 30, 2017

As fresh allegations of sexual harassment and assault continue to swirl around Westminster, it looks like Parliament will finally start to do something to set its own Houses in order. At 3.30pm, Commons leader Andrea Leadsom is expected to have to answer an Urgent Question on the issue from Tory backbencher Anna Soubry.

In her own letter to Speaker Bercow last night, Theresa May called for current voluntary grievance procedures for Westminster staff to be made compulsory, and suggested a new independent mediation service for any staff with complaints. Both the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) and the Commons itself are under pressure to act. Former sleaze watchdog Sir Alastair Graham told Westminster Hour that tougher disciplinary rules, not mediation, was needed.

But what about the parties themselves? The Times and GuidoFawkes have lists circulating of at least 36 Tory MPs known to be “inappropriate” with women, and men. All of the stories, and more, are likely to be in the Whips’ ‘black book’ (also known as the ‘dirt book’), a list of secrets that can be used to get MPs to vote the right way. No10 denied last night that the PM was given regular updates on the sexual antics of her MPs, but no one denies the whips’ black book exists.

Former whip and now health minister Philip Dunne yesterday put his finger on the attitudes that still exist, letting slip to SkyNews’s Niall Paterson: “When I was in the Whip’s office, it was very clear that anything in the Whip’s office stays in the Whip’s office”. Sensing the jokey tone had misfired, Dunne hastily contradicted himself, adding that of course any ‘illegal’ behaviour was acted upon, but the lingering impression was of a self-regulating boys’ club relying on nudges and winks and a private code of conduct. Ex-No10 comms chief Katie Perrior told BBC Breakfast that the black book content was used to tell MPs “you will vote in a certain way - or we will tell your wife exactly what we’ve been up to.” That’s a reminder that House of Cards was originally a British drama long before it was a glitzy American Netflix series (speaking of which, Kevin Spacey has sparked a separate backlash on his own sexual advances).

Soubry was on the Today programme suggesting that May was exactly the right PM to finally get a grip on this. “There is a problem and we are all responsible for sorting it out. Theresa May, because she is a woman leader of a party, absolutely will – I’m confident of that.” Labour’s Lucy Powell pointed out that like the film industry, the Commons is “an environment where you have many, many, many people desperate to work in a place” who rely on others for work. “That’s what it is, it’s about a power inequality.” The question is whether there is enough evidence to force the sacking of ministers or resignation of MPs. Will anyone want to go public and name more names?

On Thursday, the Commons will debate a backbench motion on sexual harassment and violence in schools, tabled by the chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, Maria Miller and Labour’s Jess Phillips. Westminster is often depicted as one big public school. Today, and this week, it has a chance to prove that it really isn’t.