The Waugh Zone Monday September 18, 2017

1. JUSTIN TIME

Theresa May is in the air and on her way to Canada to meet Justin Trudeau. It’s the first leg of a globe-trotting tour that will take in the UN General Assembly and end with her Big Speech on Brexit in Florence on Friday. But all eyes today will be on her version of that famous musical showtune, ‘How To Solve A Problem Called Boris’. She has a joint press conference with Trudeau at 5.30pm UK time, where inevitably questions about global cooperation in fighting terror attacks (like the Parsons Green tube incident) will be overshadowed by questions about her Foreign Secretary.

Just what form of words May comes up with today about Boris (will she talk on the plane to hacks or wait for the Trudeau presser?) will be telling. I wrote in a WaughZone back in July that our on-probation PM “looks more and more like a supply teacher struggling to keep control of her unruly classroom” (Vince Cable this morning told BBC Breakfast she was like a headmaster ‘barricaded in her own office’). Boris’s extraordinary intervention in the Telegraph on Saturday was a reminder that he may always be the unruly kid at the back of the class, but also a reminder of Tory unease about the shape of Brexit.

Johnson has felt increasingly squeezed out of the picture as David Davis, Philip Hammond, Damian Green and Amber Rudd are in the PM’s inner circle driving EU policy. He felt he wasn’t properly consulted about (let alone invited to) the Florence speech, so the Telegraph opus was where he let his frustration show. Yet his timing was crass in the extreme (Dan Hodges claimed in the Mail on Sunday that Boris decided to publish his article once it emerged there were no dead in the Parsons Green bomb attempt, with allies checking with newspapers to see if there would be space for a Brexit story on Saturday), and the anger in No.10 was real. Francis Elliott in the Times has an excellent read-through.

Amber Rudd’s line on Marr was clearly authorised: “You could call it back-seat driving, absolutely. I don’t want him managing the Brexit process, what we have got is Theresa May managing the process, driving the car.” Of course it was Margaret Thatcher who wanted to be John Major’s back-seat driver, but the echoes of Mrs T’s demise resonate. Just as she was away in Paris in 1990 when the Tory plotters got to work, May is away and her Foreign Secretary is creating havoc back home. Was Boris’s appetite whetted by the recent revelation that a tearful May was grateful to receive his text after the election promising not to challenge her? The danger now is that he ends up in a position worse than Michael Heseltine’s, with the Brexiteer Right still not trusting him and many loyal backbenchers angry that he’s destabilised the party ahead of its conference.

May will be wary that a harsh put down of Boris could give him the excuse he needs to quit. But not reprimanding him would make her look even weaker than she does now. Rudd tried the dismissive approach, saying Boris was “an important part of the cabinet, adding enthusiasm, energy and entertainment”. But as the Larry the Cat Twitter feed remarked: “What the Home Secretary has described here is a labrador, not a Foreign Secretary”. The Sun reports May’s aide George Hollingberry has told Tory MPs “the boss isn’t stupid” and “knows there’s a game of succession going on”.

Boris meets May in New York, ahead of her UN speech tomorrow and the Telegraph reports it could be ‘showdown’ where he will say the UK should pay ‘nothing’ to the EU to access the single market even during a transition period. Here is the guts of the row: Boris fears a ‘status quo’ transition, Hammond and many others in the Cabinet actively want a ‘status quo’ transition (speaking of which, will DexEU risk publishing their position paper on trade this week?) The only thing that is certain from the past few days is that Boris will have guaranteed his own speech gets more attention than May’s at the Tory conference in Manchester. If he’s still in post.