The Waugh Zone Thursday January 25, 2018

Theresa May is in Davos, but back home the grumbling about her leadership is growing. Earlier this week one senior Tory confided to me that there had been a ‘mood change’ in the wake of a series of missteps including the shambolic reshuffle. Stories of the PM’s stiffness in private (one fired minister actually had to give her the words to fire them) abound, but more importantly her lack of strategic vision is now the main worry.

Bang on cue, the Sun’s Harry Cole reports that backbench 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady was ‘ashen faced’ at the prospect of ‘one more letter’ demanding a vote of no confidence in the PM. Under party rules, a vote is automatically triggered once 15% of the party (48 MPs) backs one. Back in September, the number was estimated in the thirties, but is it now over 40? Brady, a wise old owl despite his youth, has warned colleagues to ‘be careful’ given a leadership race could dismantle Brexit talks. May will be praying her backbenchers heed his advice.

Having conducted her reshuffle, the PM’s room for defensive or offensive manoeuvre is limited. But her critics know they need a trigger and one former Cabinet minister tells PoliticsHome that could be the local elections. “We’re probably going to lose every seat we’ve got in Birmingham, for example.” Others fear the loss of Barnet, Wandsworth or Westminster in London, defeats that will concentrate MPs’ minds. “Jeremy [Hunt] could run, Boris, Amber [Rudd], and a younger name,” one senior Tory told me. “We all know she’s terrible. Why not just get on with it?” One option is a short, sharp leadership race in May, leaving key ministers in post to get on with the day job (and get a new Government in place by the summer). After all, as one MP points out, May continued to be Home Secretary while a leadership candidate in 2016.

Iain Martin writes in the Times: “The timing [of a leadership contest] is of course sub-optimal — but May 1940 was hardly ideal either.” Aptly enough, the Telegraph reports that Trump phoned May last month, just after watching the movie Darkest Hour, and told her “You could be this generation’s Churchill”. But as May meets Trump for a bilateral in Davos today, will she get a word in edgeways? Tim Shipman reported last yearhow Trump dominates with opening lines like ‘Theresa I’ve loved you, I missed you’, refusing to let her make her points. One aide said: “He’s a crazy person but…in speaking like that he prevents all sorts of conversations. He’s completely in control.” Bloomberg has a May interview today, but Piers Morgan has landed a Trump one for ITV.

Yet it’s the PM’s lack of control over her own party that is most obvious (as the Boris NHS flare-up this week showed). This morning she may also get some very bad news on her own cherished Home Office record too. One source tells me the crime stats due out at 9.30am are expected to be dire. Add in the missed immigration target, and MPs may wonder: just what is Theresa May for?