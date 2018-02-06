The Waugh Zone Tuesday February 6, 2018

As the Cabinet gathers this morning, MPs are trying to work out whether Anna Soubry’s latest outburst is just the dying ember of Tory pro-EU resistance to Brexit or a sign of a much wider threat to Theresa May’s authority. Soubers’ Newsnight interview certainly sounded like a howl of pain, going public with things she’s been saying privately recently: her frontbench is “in hock to 35 hard ideological Brexiteers, who are not Tories…it is about time Theresa stood up to them and slung ’em out”.

Soubry also signalled she was ready to walk herself. “If it comes to it, I am not going to stay in a party which has been taken over by the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson … And if that means leaving the party, form some new alliance, God knows, I don’t know.” Her Brexiteer critics think her wish should be granted, and she should be kicked out herself. Soubry is loathed by some of her own side, yet with a wafer-thin Government majority, she and fellow Remainer Tories know they have real clout. One risk is that by being so strident she deters colleagues from joining her.

There is certainly a palpable unease among Tory MPs right now. After a meeting with the Chief Whip yesterday, one normally loyal backbencher declared of May: “she’s bloody useless!” One MP told me that a set of disastrous May local elections would definitely be the next flashpoint for May’s leadership. Jacob Rees-Mogg didn’t calm things yesterday, telling journalism students “I don’t get the impression that it’s a lot of fun for her”. Moggy also kept his fans on tenterhooks, saying it would be “very difficult” for him to become PM as he was a “family man” with six children. Difficult, but not impossible, was the message. Our Owen has written a handy guide to all the Tory in-fighting, covering all the questions you were too afraid to ask.

One big question facing the Cabinet, and its Brexit sub-committee tomorrow and Thursday, is just what kind of Brexit they want. In London yesterday, Michel Barnier warned that life outside the customs union and single market would mean ‘unavoidable’ barriers to trade in goods and services. Just how big those barriers will be is the 64 billion euro question. A senior EU official told HuffPost yesterday that the latest No.10 plan for a ‘customs partnership’ (seen as rather out-there when first published last year) was “unrealistic”. That’s a polite way of saying it’s bonkers. Cabinet Remainers may share that view but believe some kind of extended transition could be the solution. Brussels seems very unkeen on any such extension, however. The EU is also digging in firmly against May’s suggestion that the UK should be able to treat new migrants differently during the transition. Officials believe rights, including permanent residency, are legally binding.

Amber Rudd was relaxed about the various chatter over future customs deals after Brexit. She told Today: “There’s a lot of kicking over ‘the’, ‘a’ [customs union], ‘partnership’, ‘arrangements’, customs..all these things need to be addressed” There was also a hint of movement. “I hope in the next few weeks we will be able to give some clarity…and reassure Nicola Sturgeon [who had said she wasn’t consulted over the UK dumping any form of customs union].”

Labour has its own problems too on Brexit. We report a new YouGov pollfrom the pro-EU Best for Britain campaign that claims Jeremy Corbyn would haemorrhage votes to the Lib Dems should Labour embrace Brexit at the next election. It suggests Vince Cable’s party would surge to 18% of the vote, while a pro-Brexit Conservative Party would lead the polls on 32% with pro-Brexit Labour trailing a distant second on 22%. Tory Remainers are desperately hoping that sometime soon Labour will seize its moment of opportunity and declare firmly for EFTA membership. They think there is a Commons majority for it and are prepared to go down fighting for one. In many ways, the ball really is in Jeremy Corbyn’s court.