The Waugh Zone Tuesday July 18, 2017

1. CABINET SAUVIGNON

As her MPs sipped wine on the Commons terrace last night, Theresa May was in stern mood. After the ‘warm prosecco’ talk of loosened tongues and Cabinet in-fighting in recent days, she had a stark message for the backbench 1922 Committee summer reception: “it’s me or Jeremy Corbyn...and nobody wants that”.

May told her MPs to go away for a “proper break” and “come back ready for serious business”. Her “no backbiting, no carping” edict will be underlined at the Cabinet meeting this morning, when the only drink on offer will be still or sparkling water.

She has a job on her hands as the papers are full of more bile and bitterness, briefing and counter-briefing. In the Times, one Cabinet minister blames “too much testosterone” from the “proverbial donkeys” who are “able to behave like indulgent safe-seat kids, not worrying about the impact of their behaviour”. Former Gove aide Dominic Cummings didn’t calm things yesterday when he tweeted that Brexit Secretary David Davis was “as thick as mince” and “lazy as a toad”.

Soft Brexiteers in Cabinet say what worries hardliners most is the growing closeness between Chancellor Philip Hammond and the pragmatic Davis. Boris Johnson and Michael Gove are increasingly “dangerous and deranged” in their push for a hard Brexit, one Tory told me. Still, I guess Boris’ motto on Brexit (like millions of Leave voters) could be Dizzee Rascal’s: “some people think I’m bonkers, but I just think I’m free”. Bojo and Gove’s supporters strongly deny any attempt to undermine the Chancellor. Home Secretary Amber Rudd backed the PM this morning, telling SkyNews all her colleagues “should be honoured to have their roles”.

Although the PM can’t wait for recess, she has to agree with her Cabinet two things before October: a transition period for Brexit, and a workable solution to public sector pay. Hammond said ‘we’re not deaf’ on austerity, but fresh reports helping the lowest paid while keeping the 1% cap risks looking like yet another ‘tone deaf’ bit of spin. It could be a holding position until the Budget however.

Francis Elliott in the Times reports that it is Hammond’s social awkwardness that is as much of an issue as the PM’s (though ‘Hambot’ doesn’t have the same ring) “The problem with Hammond is that he has treated all the ministers that have come to him like dirt,” one source told him. Justine Greening, on paper a fellow traveller on a soft Brexit, was said to be appalled at his ‘joke’ that ‘even women’ drive trains now.

May still has a PMQs to get through before MPs flee the Palace of varieties this week. Yet some of her supporters are suggesting she could go beyond Brexit and 2019, and may nearly ‘go the distance’, handing over to a new Tory leader in 2021 ahead of a general election in 2022. The reason? No Tory will ever again trust opinion polls giving them a big lead. No one wants a snap election, meaning the five year Fixed Term Parliament Act may just do its work. If the DUP keep believing her line that ‘it’s me or Jeremy Corbyn’, even her tiny majority could survive. Her opponents can quaff all the alcohol they want, but for May ‘still, not sparkling’ could turn into her very own dogged political credo.