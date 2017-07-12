The Waugh Zone Wednesday July 12, 2017

1. ZOMBIE AND SONS

As the UK heads off on its Brexit voyage, the feeling that the Tory party is a ship without a captain is all too palpable. Theresa May’s ‘relaunch’ speech yesterday confirmed that impression, as she stumbled on her words, dodged questions and admitted her lack of a majority meant she couldn’t be sure of legislating on anything. At the Taylor Report launch on workers’ rights in the ‘gig economy’, the PM even had to face the ignominy of Robert Peston asking if she had a personal interest in the fate of those in ‘insecure employment’. May smiled weakly at the impertinence.

The fact that May will be absent from PMQs today underlines the rudderless mood. Deputy Damian Green will face off against Emily Thornberry as May attends a state visit event for Spain’s King Felipe (an event Labour believes could have been easily scheduled not to clash with PMQs). The Trump visit has already been postponed and the Sun reports May’s planned trip to China has been put back to later in the year, which is bound to fuel speculation she thinks she may not be in post this autumn.

There is also a feeling among MPs on all sides that No.10 wants to keep everything as quiet as possible in this ‘Zombie’ Parliament’s next few days. I’ve written before about the sheer lack of business in the Commons, with the Repeal Bill unlikely to face a vote before October. And as ministers limp towards the finishing line of summer recess, I’m told next week MPs will have no legislation at all to contend with, as general debates are used to fill space in the Parliamentary timetable. Today, we have a Grenfell Tower debate, select committee chair elections and a Westminster Hall debate on abuse and harassment of candidates in the general election (Labour has hit back hard at Tory allegations of ‘hate mobs’, pointing out the vitriol poured on Corbyn by CCHQ).

The sense that May just wants to put everything on hold until the summer is further fuelled by Francis Elliot’s story in the Times that the PM has delayed a planned ‘race audit’ until the autumn, despite “explosive” Whitehall findings of failings in public services for ethnic minorities (the n-word remarks by MP Anne Marie Morris wouldn’t have made a great backdrop either). Details of a new post-Brexit migrant worker visa regime have also been shelved, it seems.

This is the state, or stasis, we’re in. Leavers want a buccaneering leader and PM bristling with confidence, Remainers want someone ‘sensible’ to prevent Brexit Britain floating off the edge of Europe. Having a PM who seems adrift right now, on a Government ghost ship, isn’t helping either cause.