The Waugh Zone Wednesday November 29, 2017

It’s PMQs day and with Theresa May on a surprise Middle East trip, it will be her de facto deputy Damian Green versus Emily Thornberry at the despatch box at noon. Overnight, the PM has already been forced to defend the decision to let Green stand in for her despite the inquiry into his alleged sexual impropriety. As one of Labour’s strongest female voices, Thornberry will be keen to make her opposite number squirm. With a swipe at her old foe Boris Johnson, she could seize on the £350m/week NHS Vote Leave claim and contrast it with the £49bn Brexit divorce bill. For his part, Green could seize on Diane Abbott’s hint at a second EU referendum.

Exploiting tensions between frontbench and backbench is often the best PMQs tactic and Thornberry could taunt Brexiteers over the Government’s apparent surrender to Brussels. The Telegraph, FT and Guardian report that May has agreed to substantially increase her Brexit ‘divorce bill’ payment from £20bn in her Florence speech to between £44bn to £49bn (the FT’s editor may regret his Twitter tease that tipped off the Telegraph). Downing Street sources refused to confirm the figures, but even ardent Brexiteer Chris Grayling said this morning they were mere ‘speculation’, hardly a denial. “I’m not talking numbers,” he said, but “we need to leave on good terms…The price is meeting the obligations that we have built up, no more, no less than that.”

So far backbench Brexiteer discipline is matching that of Cabinet Brexiteer discipline. Nigel Farage writes in the Telegraph that the payout would be a “complete and total sellout”, but Iain Duncan Smith tells the Mail he “would be very happy” if the cash deal meant trade talks could start. One Tory Euroscep tells the Daily Express: “We don’t believe this figure of 45 billion euros or more because we have had clear assurances that no money will be put on the table, meaning that the Government will not commit to a final figure.” Indeed, no actual figure may ever be put on this formally (though surely both sides could produce a ‘fan chart’ of the range of future liabilities in coming years, and Brussels and the UK will have to detail actual bills paid).

As I’ve written before, the real battle is over not so much the deal itself but how to sell it to varied audiences. Self-interest means both London and Brussels want a deal and merely ‘showing progress’ on issues like the Irish border and EU citizens will be enough for next month’s EU summit. Some May supporters think Brexiteer MPs are just so focused on getting out in 2019 that they will swallow a lot to get to that end point. And they calculate that the number of backbenchers and ministers willing to fall back on WTO terms (the hardest of hard Brexits) is so small that even tricky legislation can be guided through Parliament.

As for the selling job, the Mail seems to have been won over, declaring May’s “gamble appeared to have paid off” because the EU is ready to move on to trade. Liam Fox is in Australia, Boris Johnson is in Africa, but neither looks likely to complain. Leavers will argue they’ve talked the EU down from its highest divorce bill demands, and insist they’ve retained leverage over future hard cash payments. But Remainers will argue May’s climbdown is just the latest that proves the EU has the UK over a barrel (the Guardian puts that case HERE).

The next big problem for the PM will be over how to sell the two-year transition period after Brexit. The FT’s George Parker suggests this is the real reason why David Davis last week unveiled plans for a new “withdrawal and implementation bill”. He says the EU picked up May’s Florence pledge to have a transition under “the existing structure of EU rules and regulations”, and ran with it. May has agreed to transition terms that include being subject to EU rules and ECJ judgments and allowing free movement, the FT says. And the primary legislation “allowing the UK to stay in the EU in all but name” will need to be passed before 2019, “a fact that is just dawning on some Conservative MPs”. This, rather than the divorce bill, may be the moment of maximum danger for Theresa May.