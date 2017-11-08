The Waugh Zone Wednesday November 8, 2017

There’s no PMQs today (Parliament is on a short recess) and so Theresa May doesn’t have the time pressure of a High Noon showdown with Jeremy Corbyn to speed her actions on Priti Patel. But the PM nevertheless senses the urgency of needing to sack her International Development Secretary after the latest proof that she ‘went rogue’ with her very own foreign policy.

At the request of the Prime Minister, Patel is now flying back to the UK from a trip to Uganda. While she’s up the air, her career isn’t – she looks finished. No.10 would not be telling us that May has summoned her minister for her second dressing down in three days, only to then let her off with a slap on the wrist. Almost exactly 16 months after being first promoted to the Cabinet (on May’s second day in office), Patel’s political career seems to be in a terminal nose-dive.

The reason for the sacking is yet another example of Patel failing to be straight with the PM over her links to Israeli officials and lobbyists. Last night it emerged she’d not told No.10 about plans to fund the Israeli Defence Force in the Golan Heights. This morning, it seems two meetings in September were not disclosed, and on top of that her trip colleague Lord Polak now seems to have links to lobbyists (as the Times points out, another breach of the ministerial code). There have long been concerns about Patel’s links to Indian PM Narendra Modi too. I’m told the PM wants to personally talk to Patel to hear an explanation of her Israeli links, but the outcome looks clear. Lying to the Guardian about your trip is bad enough. Trying to con the PM is another entirely.

Given we are so close to the Budget, a wide reshuffle looks unlikely and we may get another limited set of changes similar to Fallon’s demise last week. Will Sir Alan Duncan (ex-DfID, now FCO) get the nod? Will Alastair Burt (as expert on the Middle East complexities as any minister in government) get the promotion many thinks he deserves? Patel was well-liked by many Tory MPs, and was a Brexiteer. Will her replacement have to be a Brexiteer too? May can’t bodge this one like she did Gavin Williamson’s promotion last week.

The Sun has a devastating quote from an ally of the PM: “Priti wants to be leader, she’s made that very clear to all of us. Unfortunately for her, she’s too stupid and her actions here have proved that.” But Patel’s own allies suspect the Foreign Office has been briefing against her. However, few subscribe to the conspiracy theory of Nadhim Zahawi on Newsnight last night: “Some of this stuff is being drummed up because both Priti and the Foreign Secretary are big beasts in the Brexit campaign and some Labour Remoaners and others who think if we take out some of these beasts and derail the government then maybe we can actually do a U-turn on Brexit.”

May is acting now, despite her earlier prevarication, because she really has no choice. Some of her ministers want her to use this to really stamp her authority on the Government and fire both Boris and Patel at the same time and start a full scale reshuffle. For now, May just be relieved to have enough authority to sack anyone. There are huge questions as to why the PM hadn’t already referred Patel for ministerial code breaches, and further questions as to the effectiveness of Cabinet office ethics chief Sue Gray and the entire investigations process. But for now, the PM has at least to steady the ship of state. Again.