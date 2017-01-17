"Incredibly disappointing for anybody who thinks democracy matters" says @timfarron claiming PM's #brexit speech was a "theft on democracy" pic.twitter.com/IL7flgJsQl

Theresa May has been accused by Tim Farron of a “theft of democracy” after she announced the British government would take the UK out of the single market.

May said today the UK “cannot possibly” remain a member of the single market as to do so would be the same as “not leaving the EU at all”.

Instead she said she would push for the “greatest possible” access to the market following Brexit.

The position has come as a blow to MPs who were keen for the UK to maintain much closer links to the EU.

Farron attacked May for assuming people who voted ‘Leave’ in June had voted to leave the single market. “She has made the choice to do massive damage to the British economy,” he said.

In her speech setting out her plan for Brexit today, the prime minister confirmed parliament would be given a vote on the final deal.

However the Lib Dem leader wants a second referendum on the deal to give the public a chance to approve or reject it.

“Theresa May also made clear that she will deny the people a vote on the final deal. So instead of a democratic decision by the people in the country, she wants a stitch-up by politicians in Westminster. The people voted for departure, they should be given a vote on the destination. This is a theft of democracy,” he said.

“When it comes to British prosperity and British democracy, she is waiving the white flag from the White Cliffs of Dover.”

