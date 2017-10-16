Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have agreed to “accelerate” stalled Brexit talks amid fears that a deadlock could harm both the UK and EU.

The Prime Minister and Juncker issued a rare joint statement stressing that their working dinner in Brussels on Monday night had been “constructive and friendly”.

But it remained unclear whether either side had given any ground on the crunch issues of the UK’s “divorce bill” and future trade relations with the EU during and after a transition period.

And the fact that both sides felt it was necessary to call for more frequent talks underlined for some the lack of sufficient progress to date.

Britain is set to leave the 28-nation bloc in March 2019 and May is under intense pressure from her Brexiteer ministers and MPs to walk away from the talks unless Brussels starts discussing by Christmas what will happen after “exit day”.