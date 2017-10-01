Theresa May Concedes Jeremy Corbyn 'Changed The Political Consensus' In Britain

Theresa May has conceded Jeremy Corbyn has “changed” the political consensus in the country.

The prime minister was speaking at a reception for women Tory activists and MPs at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday evening.

“We’ve now got a job to do as a party,” she said. “Yes, learn the lessons from the general election, but actually we’ve got a job to do to ensure that people understand the importance of some of the those issues that we thought we had won the argument about over the years - free market economics, the importance of fiscal prudence, wealth creation.

In comments that can be seen in a HuffPost UK video of her speech, May said: “We thought there was a political consensus. Jeremy Corbyn has changed that. It’s our job to go out and make those arguments all over again.”

May says Corbyn has changed the centre ground: