Theresa May has been condemned for not joining European leaders in a chorus of disapproval over Donald Trump withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change.
The leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement on Thursday the Paris climate accord cannot be renegotiated, and said that they noted “with regret” the US decision to pull out of the 2015 agreement.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said they regard the accord as “a cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.
They added that the course charted by the accord is “irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated”.
Macron, Merkel and Gentiloni say they remain committed to the deal and will “step up efforts” to support the poorest and most threatened nations.
Many pointed out that the British Prime Minister was notable in her absence from the statement signed. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn mocked the “handholding” between Trump and May.
Downing Street said in a statement that May had told Trump of her “disappointment” and stressed that Britain remained committed to the agreement.
By contrast, French president Macron responded by saying: “Make our planet great again” in a video:
He said:
But former Energy Secretary and Labour leader Ed Miliband argued May’s statement was in stark contrast to other leaders - including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Barack Obama - who were moved to “speak out”. “May hides behind bland Downing St briefing,” he said. “So bad for Britain and so weak.”
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chimed in too.
”As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord,” Trump said during the announcement.
Suggesting renegotiating re-entry was not a major priority, he said, “If we can, great. If we can’t, that’s fine.”