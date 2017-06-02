Theresa May has been condemned for not joining European leaders in a chorus of disapproval over Donald Trump withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement on Thursday the Paris climate accord cannot be renegotiated, and said that they noted “with regret” the US decision to pull out of the 2015 agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said they regard the accord as “a cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

They added that the course charted by the accord is “irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated”.

Macron, Merkel and Gentiloni say they remain committed to the deal and will “step up efforts” to support the poorest and most threatened nations.