Theresa May: Donald Trump's Pussy Grabbing Comments Were Unacceptable

Theresa May today branded Donald Trump’s claim you can grab women “by the pussy” as unacceptable, but insisted the UK’s “special relationship” with the US will grow when he takes over the presidency.

The president-elect was recorded making the offensive remarks in 2005, and the footage was made public during the last year’s US election campaign.

During an interview on Sky New’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show this morning, May was directly asked about the comments, with Ridge saying she felt “slightly awkward reading this out”.

May replied: “I think that’s unacceptable, and in fact Donald Trump himself said that and has apologised.”

The President-elect took to Twitter this morning to say he was looking forward to meeting May, and described Britain as “very special.”

I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2017

May echoed those sentiments today, insisting the US/UK “special relationship” goes deeper than the those leading the respective countries.

The Prime Minister went on to say that she had had two “very good, positive” conversations with Trump since he won the US election last November.

“From the conversations I’ve had I think we’re going to look to build on that relationship for the benefit of both the US and the UK.”