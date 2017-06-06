Theresa May has finally criticised Donald Trump for calling Sadiq Khan “pathetic” over his response to the London Bridge attack. Politicians condemned Trump for attacking Khan after the incident, that saw three jihadis go on a stabbing rampage on Saturday night, killing seven and injuring 48. His tweet took Khan’s comment that Londoners had “no reason to be alarmed” about the increased police presence out of context.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

As Khan said he had “better things to do” than respond, he was backed by American politicians, including New York mayor Bill De Blasio.

Mayor Sadiq Khan is doing an extraordinary job supporting Londoners in a time of pain. President Trump's attack on him is unacceptable. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 5, 2017

I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack. – LLukens 3/3 https://t.co/p4dDZuCpyO — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

But May refused to condemn Trump despite the growing outrage.

It takes the Mayor of New York to defend the Mayor of London from Trump's attacks, because @theresa_may is too weak and cowardly to do it. https://t.co/OWy8reXGpd — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 5, 2017

This a very welcome statement, but the President has spoken. He has embarrassed America and offended London. We're owed an apology. — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) June 4, 2017

Pressed by reporters, May said on Monday that Khan “is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else.” Even when asked whether she would welcome “a period of silence” from Trump, May said: “I’m very clear that Sadiq Khan is doing a doing job as mayor of London.” But now May has spoken out to say, in guarded terms, that Trump was “wrong”. She also said the planned state visit by Trump will go ahead, despite Khan’s opposition. She told The Sun: “The relationship with America is our deepest and most important defence and security relationship. “Having said that, I think Donald Trump is wrong in what he said about Sadiq Khan, in relation to the attack on London Bridge.”

PA Wire/PA Images May meeting Trump at the White House in January

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Khan said he 'had better things to do' than respond to Trump's 'ill-informed' attack on him