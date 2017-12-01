Theresa May Should Not Ban Trump From Britain (As Much As We May Want Her To)

In the perennial Christmas movie Love Actually, a hapless but charming British Prime Minister (played by Hugh Grant) stands up to a boorish American president who sexually accosts a young woman (the delightful Martine McCutcheon) and is generally just a bit of a pillock. He is met with thunderous applause from a grateful and newly-patriotic country.

After US President Donald Trump’s latest round of tweets, many Brits are hoping Mrs May will deliver a rousing defence of her nation that will rival Hugh Grant.

They should not be holding their breaths.

The latest threat to Anglo-American relations began when, on Wednesday, Trump retweeted Britain First, a neo-fascist group which regularly spreads anti-Muslim propaganda. As if that wasn’t bad enough, later Wednesday evening, Trump picked a fight with Prime Minister Theresa May, who earlier that day had condemned his tacit endorsement for Britain First. “Don’t focus on me,” Trump tweeted at the Prime Minister, “focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We [the USA] are doing just fine!”

What Trump is doing is an unprecedented intrusion by an American leader into British domestic policy. He is spreading lies and stoking Islamophobia in Britain in order to rally his base and change the story back home, where his erratic behaviour and the Russia probe have led to the worst poll numbers of any president since polling began. Trump’s tweets are a distraction, but they have real-world consequences of legitimising Britain First and giving them a platform the size of which they could only dream of.

So it’s understandable that pundits and politicians have said Trump is not welcome in the UK, encouraging Mrs May to rescind his invitation to visit the country. After all, this is a US President meddling in British affairs in order to sew discord and promote Islamophobia. If that doesn’t call for a Hugh Grant-style speech, nothing does.

But say what you will about Theresa May, she knows how to play it cool. It seems like another lifetime when, for the Daily Dot, I wrote that then-candidate Donald Trump wouldn’t be banned from the UK, despite his hate-mongering risking the Special Relationship between Britain and the United States. Like it or not, I thought in 2015, Britain needed America. That is even more true than it is today.