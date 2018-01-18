Emmanuel Macron Dismisses 'Special' Brexit Deal As 'Hypocrisy' In Blow To Theresa May

French President Emmanuel Macron flatly ruled out a unique deal on single market access for the UK and warned Theresa May against Brexit “hypocrisy”.

A joint press conference at Sandhurst was designed to accentuate blossoming Anglo-French relations, with May agreeing more cash to prevent migrants from crossing the channel at Calais and Macron confirming a loan of the Bayeux Tapestry to the UK.

But the cordial mood was shattered when journalists raised the spectre of Brexit.

Macron was asked why he wanted to exclude financial services from a future UK-EU free trade agreement and appeared exasperated.

The French President pointed out there were two options - the Norway model or a Canada-style free trade deal. A third way which also allowed Britain full access to the single market would “destroy” the integrity of the trading bloc’s rules, he said.

Norway has unfettered access to the single market but accepts all EU rules while Canada has negotiated a free trade agreement, eliminating tariffs on most goods, but the agreement does not include financial services.

“I am here neither to punish nor to reward,” said Macron.

“I want to make sure that the single market is preserved because that is very much the heart of the EU.