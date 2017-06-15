Theresa May is facing a tide of anger after refusing to meet Grenfell Tower survivors when she visited the scene of the blaze this morning. In stark contrast to Jeremy Corbyn, who was pictured hugging and greeting residents, the Prime Minister was flanked by security as she viewed the devastation at the Kensington high-rise disaster. But her ‘private’ visit meant she did not encounter residents, journalists or any members of the public - in a move some dubbed “appalling”. One local resident called Kim said: “Our Prime Minister: where is she? She came and she didn’t speak to people. She got into a car full of police who took her down there.” Kim added: “She didn’t speak to any of the local residents, the people who count. She wasn’t here for more than five minutes. “She just came for a quick look around. She didn’t even want to come. This is just her protocol. She just wanted to look good.”

Theresa May is going to visit the Grenfell site 'privately' and is apparently refusing to meet residents.



Wow. — Jack Xatzinikolas (@MxJackMonroe) June 15, 2017

Feeling genuinely angry that Theresa May would go to the scene of a disaster like Grenfell and choose not to speak to residents. — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) June 15, 2017

Distraught woman resident tells Jeremy Corbyn: "Theresa May was here but she didn't speak to any of us. She was s**t." — Andy Lines (@andylines) June 15, 2017

Why did Downing Street let Theresa May visit the fire scene in private rather than in public? Looks bad, shades of Bush after Katrina — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) June 15, 2017

Appalling that Theresa May went to Grenfell Tower and didn't meet the residents. It's just appalling. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 15, 2017

In my experience of people who've suffered trauma they want more than anything to be listened to. Theresa May should go & listen #grenfell — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) June 15, 2017

Labour Leader Corbyn though was mobbed in the street by residents and media when he visited a refuge centre at St Clements Church. He told community leaders: “The truth has got to come out.” Firefighters continue to search for victims. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed 17 people perished in the blaze and the death toll is expected to climb. Meanwhile May has ordered a full, judge-led public inquiry into the tragedy.

Staggering implosion in favourabiliry for Cons and especially Theresa May. Equally remarkable surge for Corbyn/ Lab. @YouGov pic.twitter.com/aM9Hk02Cvz — Andy Dexter (@andydexter) June 15, 2017

Compare and contrast. Theresa May visits #GrenfellTower in private & doesn't meet public. Jeremy Corbyn visits & speaks to the community. pic.twitter.com/Vu8uILdU5A — Sara Firth (@Sara__Firth) June 15, 2017

"I'll speak up for all of you" @jeremycorbyn meeting faith & community leaders whove been on the front line providing relief #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/p9UTfFCo5n — MariamHakim (@MariamKSHakim) June 15, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn at the scene of #GrenfellTower talking to the community pic.twitter.com/V6KlezgQu0 — Nabeela Zahir (@NabeelaZahir) June 15, 2017

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has just been visiting emergency services personnel at #GrenfellTower and viewing the building. @LBC pic.twitter.com/aB4Y5sPD2Q — Vincent McAviney (@Vinny_LBC) June 15, 2017

"The truth has got to come out," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tells community leaders at scene of #GrenfellTower fire https://t.co/kjyyt5tGFr pic.twitter.com/LwDSbmF70Q — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 15, 2017

The prime minister offered no explanation as to why her visit was shut off to the public. Speaking in a television clip, she said: “I have visited the scene of this terrible fire this morning. “I wanted a briefing from emergency services.” She later added: “There are people tonight who have no home to go to, they have lost absolutely everything, so our focus must be on support to them. “In due course, when the scene is secure, when it’s possible to identify the cause of this fire, then of course there will be proper investigation and if there are any lessons to be learnt they will be, and action will be taken.”

May, in No.10: "I want to reassure the residents of Grenfell Tower, all of whom are in our thoughts.." Why not reassure them in person? — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 15, 2017

Ordering the public inquiry, which London Mayor Sadiq Khan had also demanded today, she said: “Right now, people want answers and it is absolutely right and that is why I have ordered a full public inquiry. “We need to know what happened and we need an explanation of this. We owe it to the families and to the people who lost loved ones, friends and the homes in which they lived.”

Optics mean a lot in politics, particularly at times like this. Theresa May didn’t meet #grenfell residents. Corbyn did. pic.twitter.com/ncr0WmgFHW — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) June 15, 2017

