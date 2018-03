Downing Street has flatly refused to discuss Theresa May’s role in a £1m compensation deal for a former Guantanamo Bay inmate who went on to become an IS suicide bomber.

Despite repeated questioning, the PM’s spokesman said only that it was “an intelligence matter” and would not comment on claims by Tony Blair that the last Tory-Liberal Democrat government oversaw the deal.

Here is how the prime minister’s spokesman responded when quizzed on the matter: