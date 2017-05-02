"I don't recall the account that has been given of the meeting that took place", @theresa_may tells @bbclaurak https://t.co/5qa6G7C0Xe pic.twitter.com/dp7oRO6mBM

Theresa May has said she “does not recall the account” of a disastrous dinner with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker which suggested the PM had major Brexit “delusions”.

May renewed her contention that the story printed in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ) was “Brussels gossip” when questioned by the BBC’s Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg.

And yet, despite being in the room, the Prime Minister appeared hazy on what was actually said.

The details, briefed by senior Commission sources, reveal Juncker told May as he left that he was “ten times more skeptical than I was before” about securing a good Brexit deal.

May was accused of living in another galaxy, and the Prime Minister had to be reminded the EU is not a golf club as she claimed the UK did not legally owe any money in a ‘divorce bill’.

Some have argued that Juncker might not be the most reliable witness if he was the source of the leak.

When questioned over the flashpoint, the PM alluded to ex-Tory Cabinet minister Ken Clarke’s remark that May was “a bloody difficult woman”.