Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will be grilled by Jeremy Paxman and a live studio audience - but still won’t go head to head. The PM has resisted a televised debate with her rivals, prompting Corbyn to call her “weak” and the Labour-supporting Daily Mirror to have someone follow her dressed as a chicken.

Jack Taylor via Getty Images A Daily Mirror chicken outside Buckingham Palace when the PM visited to dissolve parliament

Sky News and Channel 4 News have announced May v Corbyn Live, when both leaders will face questions from a live audience and then Paxman, who was the BBC’s most feared interviewer for decades. But the pair will not face one another and will go one after the other, in a repeat of the format Sky News used in 2015 with David Cameron and Ed Miliband. This must disappoint Corbyn, who, earlier on Monday, gatecrashed May’s Facebook Live Q&A with ITV News to ask whether she thought “the British people deserve to see us debate, live and on TV”.

I thought @Theresa_May's Facebook Live was a good opportunity to ask why she won't debate me. It's weak leadership to hide from your record. pic.twitter.com/YlwYTqzgcy — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 15, 2017

”I don’t think people get much out of seeing politicians having a go at each other,” May said. Corbyn tweeted it was “weak leadership to hide from your record”. Sky’s 90-minute event will be broadcast from 8.30pm on May 29, before a BBC Question Time special on June 2 where Corbyn and May will also take questions from a live audience, also one after the other. This was a compromise negotiated after the PM refused to take part in a leaders’ debate.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Ed Miliband (left) with Jeremy Paxman in 2015