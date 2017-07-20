Theresa May’s Salary Dwarfed By Her £2m Downing Street Perks

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Theresa May's £150,000 salary is dwarfed by Downing Street perks

After years of campaigning, the BBC was this week finally forced to reveal the on-air talent who make more than the Prime Minister. Yet while Theresa May’s salary of £150,402 a year was left in the dust by some of the stars named on the £100m ‘rich list’, a fresh analysis of Downing Street expenses reveals a somewhat different story. From a swish central London pad and a lavish country pile, to fully-expensed trips abroad and a very generous retirement plan, here are some of the PM’s top perks. 1. The plush Downing Street pad - £130,000 a year

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Theresa May has a flat in Downing Street, worth thousands in rental value

Theresa May has full use of a flat ‘above the shop’ in Downing Street, SW1. As has become tradition, May has followed her predecessors in living at Number 11, in a recently refurbished four-bedroom apartment. The flat at Number 11 reportedly has two ‘modern’ kitchens and Ikea-style furnishings.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Samantha Cameron hosted a breakfast reception in the 11 Downing Street flat in 2015

Similar flats in the same postcode are available to rent for £130,000 a year, according to a recent listing at Foxtons. 2. The luxury chauffeur-driven limo - £876,000 a year

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images The Jaguar car of the British prime minister Theresa May would cost thousands to run privately

As you might expect, May is driven almost everywhere in a chauffeur-driven limousine, a perk that could be valued at £876,000 a year, according to London Luxury Chauffeuring. The firm’s Rolls Royce Ghost is similar in specification to the PM’s bespoke Jaguar XJ Sentinal, and costs at least £100 an hour with a driver. Charges increase outside of the capital and it doesn’t include the perk of police outriders who help secure and streamline the PM’s journeys. 3. The lavish country pile - £397,000 a year

PA Archive/PA Images Chequers is the PM's official country residence in Buckinghamshire

The Prime Minister’s official country residence, Chequers, is free for her use throughout the year. The country house in Buckinghamshire has ten bedrooms and 12 staff, according to the Daily Telegraph. A smaller property nearby commands a yearly rent of around £75,000, according to a recent listing at Hamptons. A staff of 12 paid the minimum wage could cost as much as £322,000 a year to employ, according to one employee calculator. 4. Sky’s-the-limit foreign travel - £712,072 a year

WPA Pool via Getty Images Theresa May has spent £712,072 on foreign travel expense for work since taking office, including flights, visas and meals

Theresa May has travelled abroad for work at a cost of £712,072 since taking office in 2016, a review of Cabinet Office records by HuffPost UK showed. The most expensive trip was to India last year, at a cost of over £300,000. The records show costs for the Prime Minister, including her travel, visas, accommodation and meals, but not those for her staff. May typically travels with a handful of senior aides, and large support and security teams. 5. And one very generous retirement - £148,500+ a year

Carl Court via Getty Images Sir John Major continues to bank an £148,500 allowance as a former PM