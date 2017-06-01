Theresa May Mocked For Dodging Radio 4's Women’s Hour

The Tory leader has reportedly side-stepped an interview with BBC Radio 4” Women’s Hour, with Education Secretary Justine Greening poised to appear instead, the Daily Telegraph’s Christopher Hope said.

Theresa May has earned more scorn for dodging further high-profile media scrutiny.

BREAKING Theresa May has refused to appear on @BBCRadio4 's Woman's Hour tomorrow morning. She is sending Justine Greening.

Tories told BBC three weeks ago that Theresa May would not appear on Woman's Hour. Amber Rudd was offered. Justine Greening is replacing her

Tim Farron is also on tomorrow morning's Woman's Hour, Tories are sending Justine Greening. Dame Jenni Murray is presenting. #GE2017

Only party leaders who are not booked to appear on Woman's Hour are Theresa May and Ukip's Paul Nuttall. All others appeared/will appear.

Justine Greening is appearing for Theresa May, Margot Parker for Paul Nuttall. #womanshour @BBCRadio4 #GE2017

The move follows Home Secretary Amber Rudd appearing on the BBC Debate alongside the leaders of rival parties, which led to accusations of “running scared” after Jeremy Corbyn latterly revealed he would feature.

Women’s Hour has already produced one of the moments of the election campaign when Corbyn struggled to answer a question about the cost of Labour’s flagship childcare policy.

It comes during a bruising week for the PM. On Wednesday, a local newspaper reporter became a viral sensation after his interview with May saw her repeatedly duck simple questions.

Meanwhile, HuffPost UK revealed how Tory candidates were deeply frustrated with her campaign as the polls appeared to have narrowed dramatically and one pollster suggested a hung parliament was on the cards.

Many are questioning whether the central Tory election message of being “strong and stable” rings true when May appears to be avoiding scrutiny.

Labour piled in to criticise, led by ex-leader Ed Miliband who cracked a joke at her expense about benefit sanctions.