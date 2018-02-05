Theresa May has been rebuked by the head of the UK statistics watchdog for misusing NHS waiting times figures in Prime Minister’s Questions.

Sir David Norgrove, chair of the UK Statistics Authority, said May’s comparisons between A&E waiting times in Wales and England were “not valid”.

In an embarrassing climbdown, Downing Street said it accepted the watchdog’s verdict, which followed a complaint about the PM’s of “selective misuse” of data.

At PMQs last month, May tried to wrongfoot Jeremy Corbyn by quoting figures claiming that seven times more patients were waiting more than 12 hours in casualty departments in Labour-run Wales than in Tory-run England.

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones complained about the claims and now the UKSA has given its verdict agreeing the figures had been wrongly used.

Sir David has previously criticised Vote Leave’s infamous claim – repeated by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson - that £350m a week could be diverted to the NHS after Brexit.