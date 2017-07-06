A senior BBC TV editor has been appointed as Theresa May’s new communications director, sparking a row over the public broadcaster’s impartiality.

Robbie Gibb, who runs the BBC’s political programmes, replaces Katie Perrior, who left Downing Street before the election.

Her LinkedIn profile says that is currently “most definitely no longer the Director of Communications to the Prime Minister”.

Robbie Gibb announced as Theresa May's new comms director. This is his predecessor's LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/qJyfqjVFcw — Jack Sommers (@jack_sommers) July 6, 2017

The embattled prime minister has been considerably weakened by the election result and the departure of her two chiefs of staff, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy.

May’s press secretary Lizzie Loudon also left before the election though she was replaced.

Gibb tweeted it was a “privilege to work for the BBC” adding: “I will always be a supporter because of its values and commitment to impartiality.”

I am pleased to announce I will be leaving the BBC to join the Prime Minister, Theresa May, as her new Director of Communications — Robbie Gibb (@RobbieGibb) July 6, 2017

It's been a privilege to work for the BBC. I will always be a supporter because of its values and commitment to impartiality. — Robbie Gibb (@RobbieGibb) July 6, 2017

Gibb, whose brother is Tory MP Nick Gibb, edited the Daily and Sunday Politics programmes, hosted by Andrew Neil.

It was previously reported Gibb and BBC Diplomatic Editor James Landale were being considered for the role, though Landale later said he had turned the job down.

Parish news: I was asked if I would consider a job at No10. Nice to be asked but have decided not to apply. Have great job at BBC. — James Landale (@BBCJLandale) July 5, 2017

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Robbie Gibb, pictured taking part in a charity pancake race at parliament in 2015, has been at the BBC for more than two decades

The announcement immediately immediately triggered comments on the BBC’s impartiality.

Ed McMillan-Scott, a former Tory and Lib Dem MEP, said Gibb would be “more suited to May’s Brexit bunker than the BBC’s supposedly ‘balanced’ politics output.”

Robbie Gibb will be more suited to May's #Brexit Bunker than the BBC's supposedly 'balanced' politics output https://t.co/v17uPFzBFX — Ed McMillan-Scott (@emcmillanscott) July 6, 2017

Earlier, ex-BBC journalist Robert Peston jokingly tweeted that the names apparently being considered meant the “Tory charge that the BBC is a den of lefties proved yet again!”

With @RobbieGibb and @BBCJLandale in play-off to be Downing St director of comms, Tory charge that BBC is den of lefties proved yet again! — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 4, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn’s former spokesman Matt Zarb-Cousin tweeted: “Good luck, you’re gonna need it chief.”

Good luck @RobbieGibb you're gonna need it chief x — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) July 6, 2017