Theresa May’s Robotic Style Used To Mock Donald Trump In America On 'Saturday Night Live'

Theresa May’s “Maybot” reputation seem to have crossed the Atlantic as her mechanical style was used to mock Donald Trump on US comedy show, Saturday Night Live.

The British prime minister, who was ridiculed during the election campaign for her robotic answers to questions, featured following her Twitter spat with Donald Trump - though the joke still seemed to be on the US President.

Last week, May said the US president was “wrong” to retweet video propaganda produced by the UK’s far-right fringe ‘Britain First’ group - criticism of an ally that was unprecedented by May.

It prompted an online rebuke from Trump, who told his counterpart to “focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place” within the UK.