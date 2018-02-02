Theresa May has refused to sack a minister who suggested that Whitehall civil servants were working to undermine Brexit.

The Prime Minister rebuked Brexit Minister Steve Baker for his remarks, stating he would have to apologise to Parliament in line with the ministerial code requiring an early correction.

In an extraordinary exchange in the Commons on Thursday, Baker had said it was “essentially correct” that Treasury officials had tried to sabotage Brexit by skewing analyses to suggest the economy would suffer under every scenario other than remaining in the Customs Union.

He was forced to apologise later on Twitter, and the Prime Minister – speaking on a trip to China- gave him her backing.

Asked by Channel 5 News if she would fire him, she replied: “No. The ministerial code says that the minister should take the earliest opportunity to amend the record that has given to Parliament and apologise to Parliament. He will do that.