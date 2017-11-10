Think Support For Theresa May Is Plummeting? Think Again

Public support for Theresa May has grown despite a disastrous party conference speech, two Cabinet resignations and Brexit talks stalling.

A YouGov poll for The Times found 34% of voters want May to stay as Prime Minister, up one point from a month ago.

Backing for Jeremy Corbyn as PM, meanwhile, fell two points to 35% and a sizeable 35% said they were not sure who they wanted to lead the country.

The Labour Party extended its overall lead to 43%, with the Tories on 40% and the Lib Dems on 6%.