Theresa May has signalled she will publish her Queen’s Speech programme for government with or without an agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Senior Tory sources said that the PM had agreed with Her Majesty that the State Opening of Parliament will now take place on Wednesday June 21.

The date was originally set for June 19, but failure to finalise a deal with the DUP - to help prop up May’s minority Government - has led to a delay.

Party sources refused to rule out the Conservatives running a government without support of the Northern Ireland party and its 10 MPs.

But they stressed that there was “broad agreement” between the two parties on “principles” behind the Queen’s Speech, which sets out the list of bills to enact Government policy for the coming year.