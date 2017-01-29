Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Trump and May during Friday's press conference at the White House.

Somalia-born Farah lives in America with his family but is thought to be currently training in Ethiopia meaning he may be prevented from returning home. Zahawi, who is of Iraqi origin but a British citizen, said a US immigration lawyer had confirmed that he would be affected by the ban.

@timothy_stanley What if you are British of Iraqi origin, as I am? A sad sad day to feel like a second class citizen! Sad day for the USA. — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 28, 2017

@timothy_stanley Had confirmation that the order does apply to myself and my wife as we were both born in Iraq. Even if we are not dual Nat. — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 28, 2017

May arrived back in Britain on Saturday night to a storm of fury after she failed three times to answer questions on the controversial US Presidential order during a press conference in Turkey earlier in the day. She finally said: “The United States is responsible for United States policy on refugees. The UK is responsible for UK policy on refugees.” MPs from across the political spectrum criticised May for not condemning the ban.

. @theresa_may hand in hand with the man who banned @Mo_Farah & Tory MP @nadhimzahawi. Yet she remains silent. pic.twitter.com/5BhkdWW2pL — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) January 28, 2017

I don't care how special the relationship is, some lines just shouldn't be crossed — Heidi Allen MP (@heidiallen75) January 28, 2017

6.Trump really is a sickening piece of work. That's the story — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) January 28, 2017

Trump has barred all refugees from entering the US for four months but blocked those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely as part of a plan to stop “radical Islamic terrorists”. A 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations has been imposed. Speaking in the White House, Trump said the ban was “working out very nicely”, reports the Press Association.

Mike Egerton/PA Wire Mo Farah lives in the US.

He said: “It’s not a Muslim ban but we were totally prepared. It’s working out very nicely. “You see it at the airports, you see it all over, it’s working out very nicely, and we are going to have a very, very strict ban and we are going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years.” But late on Saturday night, a federal judge in New York temporarily halted Trump’s sweeping executive order. The legal action named Trump in his official capacity as president, as well as the Department of Homeland Security and other high-ranking officials. Although temporary, it represents the first constitutional setback faced by the new administration. Within hours of Trump signing the order on Friday night, stories of how people were already being affected began circulating on social media.

Real world impact of ban: I can't visit my dad with dementia in a home in Toronto at the moment. I'm his primary caregiver. — Hrag (@hragv) January 28, 2017

Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film...#MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

Hundreds of protesters gathered at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport to show their anger at Mr Trump’s ban on refugees entering the United States.

High up overview of the massive protest crowd at JFK terminal 4 pic.twitter.com/iuMeoVNuO9 — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) January 28, 2017

Demonstrators held placards with slogans such as “no hate, no fear”, and shouted chants exhorting “no borders, no nations, no racist deportations”. The immediate fallout from Trump’s order meant that an untold number of foreign-born U.S. residents now traveling outside the U.S. could be stuck overseas for at least 90 days - despite holding permanent residency “green cards” or other visas. Some foreign nationals who were allowed to board flights before the order was signed Friday were being detained at U.S. airports, told they were no longer welcome, reports the Associated Press. In Tehran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran would stop issuing new visas to U.S. citizens in response to Trump’s ban, but that anyone already with a visa to Iran wouldn’t be turned away.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017