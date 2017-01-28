Theresa May has signed a new £100m defence deal with Turkey - just minutes after raising Turkey’s human rights record directly with the country’s president.

On a trip to Ankara, the Prime Minister told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that she wanted him to comply with his international obligations in the wake of the failed coup against his government.

The first Western leader to visit Turkey since the bloody events of last year, May prompted a stony-faced look from Erdogan as she raised the issue at a joint press conference.

May said: “I’m proud that the UK stood with you on the 15 July last year in defence of democracy and now it is important that Turkey sustains that democracy by maintaining the rule of law and upholding its international human rights obligations as the government has undertaken to do.”

But within an hour, she also announced that BAE Systems and TAI (Turkish Aerospace Industries) would develop a new Turkish fighter jet, with the potential to unlock billions of pounds of future contracts for a post-Brexit Britain.

Progress on the deal had been suspended in the wake of the country’s failed coup attempt last year, but May and her counterpart Binali Yildirim declared that the TF-X Fighter programme would now go ahead.

Amnesty International had urged the PM to raise human rights abuses that followed the bloody crackdown by Erdogan, with tens of thousands detained without trial amid allegations of torture.

May moved to find areas of common interest with the Turkish President and his government, unveiling fresh moves to boost defence, trade and counter-terrorism links with the UK.

The fighter jet deal, which will involve BAE designing and helping to build the new generation of home-grown aircraft, is expected to pave the way for an order of 250 planes over 20 years.