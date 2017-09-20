It was Theresa May’s big moment at the United Nations, and she used her keynote speech in New York to have a dig at Donald Trump and warn the multi-nation body it needed to reform.

In her address, May appeared to rebuke the US President for threatening to pull out of the Paris Climate accord, singling out the deal as an example of how countries can work together to promote “fairness, justice and human rights”.

In June, Trump announced America was withdrawing from the deal as it put US firms at a disadvantage.

In the speech, the Prime Minister also threatened to withhold one-third of the money it hands to the UN’s budget until it reforms itself.

But British journalists in attendance suggested the speech was delivered to less than a sell-out crowd.