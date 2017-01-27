Britons have watched with interest as Theresa May prepares to meet with Donald Trump today for the first time since both came to power.

The British PM stepped up her charm offensive as she hailed Trump’s election as US President as a chance to “renew the special relationship”.

But there have been tensions as May warned that the UK will not condone torture of detainees “in any way” - just hours after it emerged that Trump plans a review of US interrogation policies including reintroducing waterboarding.