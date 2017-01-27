Britons have watched with interest as Theresa May prepares to meet with Donald Trump today for the first time since both came to power.
The British PM stepped up her charm offensive as she hailed Trump’s election as US President as a chance to “renew the special relationship”.
But there have been tensions as May warned that the UK will not condone torture of detainees “in any way” - just hours after it emerged that Trump plans a review of US interrogation policies including reintroducing waterboarding.
The historic meeting has provoked many strong reactions among Brits - but perhaps the most creative way that people have dealt with their feelings around May’s visit has been to pen poems.
Many concerned the NHS...
Others suggested reasons why the pair might get on...
Some referenced Trump’s groping of women...
This Carly Rae Jepsen tribute particularly stood out...
While some people didn’t seem too concerned about rhyme scheme or iambic pentameter...
May is due to hold a press conference alongside Trump Friday following their meeting.
But announcing details of the meeting, the White House repeatedly referred to the PM as “Teresa May”
To make matters worse, Teresa May with no ‘h’ is the name of a porn star who appeared in the video for Prodigy’s Smack My Bitch Up.