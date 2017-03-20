After a night with three hours sleep when you’ve been made to watch Peppa Pig for the seventeenth hour in a row, all mums feel like they’re past their prime.
And for older mothers, everyone - from in-laws to complete strangers - feels completely entitled to share their exact opinions on your stage in life, even when you didn’t ask for them.
Didn’t anyone ever tell you it’s rude to comment on a woman’s age?
There are the 12 things that all older mums are tired of hearing.
1. Why didn’t you have children sooner?
2. Did you not want a family?
3. Was it difficult getting pregnant?
4. Is your partner older too?
5. You must have been lucky at your age.
6. Did you have to have IVF?
7. Weren’t you concerned about your baby’s health?
8. Did you have a natural birth?
9. How old do you have to be to be a ‘geriatric mother’?
10. Aren’t you worried you won’t be around for their life milestones?
11. Do you think they are worried about losing you?
12. All that running around must exhaust you!