It’s no secret that the world is totally bloody obsessed with avocado and we would never dream of ordering brunch without a good helping smashed on toast (don’t forget the chilli flakes).

But can you really call yourself a true fan if your wardrobe doesn’t pay homage to the guac too? We thought not.

So whether you decide to go for a swimming costume or a jumper, here are 12 avocado-inspired items you need to buy yourself right now.