Everyone else moans if they have to wake up before midday, but you’ve always been a fan of the early hours.

It’s not like you leap out of bed at the crack of dawn, but you definitely know you’re going to be more productive before lunchtime, and would get serious FOMO if you wasted half a day sleeping.

Here are 14 things you only know if you’re a morning person.

1. Knowing the hassle-free hour before everyone wakes up is life.