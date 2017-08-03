15 Things You Only Know If You’re A Night Owl

If there is one thing you will never understand, it is people who actually enjoy mornings (yes, that exhausting time before midday). For you there is only one time of day that you have any energy, and that is after the sun goes down. Some might call you a vampire, but you know that being a night owl is what it’s all about, here are 15 things only you will understand. 1. You always have good intentions to go to bed earlier.

2. You’re impressed if you manage five hours sleep on a weeknight.

3. You don’t understand how other people just go straight to sleep.

4. You know obscure YouTube videos have deprived you of years of beauty sleep.

5. You can never watch just one episode on Netflix.

6. Your brain wakes up as soon as your head hits the pillow.

7. You have all your best ideas at 3 o’clock in the morning.

8. You normally have dinner around midnight.

9. You get bored cause all your friends stop texting back.

10. You have to make internet friends in different time zones.

11. You hate the people who remind you that sleep deprivation is bad for your health.

12. You are a total boss at all-night parties.

13. You aggressively hate early mornings.

14. You have zero energy until lunchtime.