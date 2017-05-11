This Badass Sign Language Interpreter Just Out-Snooped Snoop Dogg

A sign language interpreter stole the show at a recent Snoop Dogg concert when the crowd became mesmerised by her flawless performance.

Holly Maniatty was signing at Snoop’s recent concert in New Orleans while the rapper performed his hit P.I.M.P.

Footage of her loving life at the side of the stage was shared by the Facebook page ‘The Good Life Radio Show’, where it’s since received more than 14 million views.

Hundreds of people have commented to praise Maniatty for her passionate appearance.